FKJGP unit constituted

Tura, May 12: The Raja Apal unit of the FKJGP in North Garo Hills was constituted and approved by the federation’s Garo Hills Zone recently.

The new unit is to be led by Silsrang G Momin as Vice President, Sakmen Ch Momin as General Secretary, Willife G Momin as Joint Secretary, Arbesh N Marak as Organizing Secretary, Sigmaverties Sangma as Education Secretary, Raknan Ch Marak as Games and Sports Secretary, Lindo Momin as Environment Secretary and Rikchi Sangma and Sengkim Marak as Advisers besides 16 other executive members.