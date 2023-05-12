MCS Preliminary Examination coaching kicks off in Tura

Tura, May 12: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Jagdish Chelani on Friday kicked off the Meghalaya Civil Services (MCS) Coaching for Preliminary Examination, 2023 at Don Bosco College, Tura.

Addressing the students during the inaugural program, Chelani informed that classes on various subjects ranging from science, English, aptitude, etc will be taken during the coaching program schedule which will help them to qualify for the upcoming MCS Preliminary Examinations to be held next month. He also expressed his gratitude to the Principal of the host college, Fr. Bivan Rodriques Mukhim for providing necessary resources and infrastructure so as to conduct the coaching program smoothly and successfully for the benefit of the student community at large.

Meanwhile, the Additional Deputy Commissioner and District Planning Officer, West Garo Hills Winje R G Momin lamented that there are no coaching centres in Tura region adding, the need arises to organize such programmes for the youth of the region. She also said that there are not enough resources and materials available, so proper coaching is necessary to help them guide and prepare well for the examinations.

Principal, Don Bosco College, Tura Fr. Bivan Rodriques Mukhim, Research Officer, Tura Bonelia R Marak were among others who spoke during the occasion.