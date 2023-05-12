Government plans to tax Netflix in India

Shillong, May 12: Government is India is contemplating to tax the online entertainment platform Netflix according to a report.

India is attempting to tax Netflix income from its domestic streaming services.

According to estimated by the tax authorities Netflix’s Indian permanent establishment (PE) earned around Rs 550 million ($6.73 million) in revenue for the assessment year 2021–2022.

According to the publication, tax authorities reasoned that the American company had infrastructure and certain workers from the parent organisation on secondment in India to support its streaming services, resulting in a PE and tax liability.

According to the persons in knowledge of the development, this is the first time India will tax foreign digital enterprises that offer consumers electronic commerce services.