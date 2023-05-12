Roster row: VPP march to Secretariat today

By Our Reporter

Shillong, May 11: The four MLAs of the Voice of the People Party (VPP) will march to the Secretariat on Friday to submit a petition to the state government to put on hold the recruitment process in the state during the pendency of the review of the Meghalaya State Reservation Policy and the roster system.

VPP spokesperson, Batskhem Myrboh on Thursday said the MLAs and party workers will gather at the parking lot near the Additional Secretariat at 1 pm and march to the Secretariat an hour later.

He urged the public to show their support to the party MLAs by gathering at the venue. He also urged the public to maintain calm and peace and refrain from causing any law-and-order problem.

The VPP spokesperson also cautioned that anyone who creates disturbance would be solely responsible for their own actions.

“The public is strongly advised to remain focused on the objective that is to put pressure on the government to get the matter redressed. The struggle is absolutely not against any person or any community and the public should refrain from any communal hatred,” he added.

Myrboh said the VPP will submit the letter to the government since it did not respond to their demand to call a special session of the Assembly to discuss the pros and cons of the roster system and the job reservation policy.

He said that the decision of the government to continue with the recruitment process goes against the interest of the Khasi-Jaintia candidates.

Myrboh also made it clear that the VPP would approach the court for redressal only as the last option, since it wants to engage with the government first.