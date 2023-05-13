Ampareen closely monitoring repair works in Tura Civil Hospital

Shillong, May 13: Health Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh said that she is closely monitoring the repair work of the portion of the building of the Tura Civil Hospital which was affected by the landslide.

The hospital annex is reportedly on the verge of collapsed due to the landslide.

Lyngdoh who is currently in Jodhpur to attend a meeting on Saturday said that she has issue directive on the need for evaluation and put in place all safety measures.

Health Minister said that the technical team of PWD & Health engineering wing are on the ground.

As per preliminary report, she said that he landslide happened due to leaking sewer lines near oxygen tank (phyciatric ward).

According to her, the Medical Superintendent (MS) had asked local Health Engineering Wing (HEW) to three months back but Executive Engineer did not take timely action and boulder wall collapsed.

Health Minister said that this section of the building comprises of Orthopaedic, Medicine and Psychiatry wards and ENT OPD.

She said that the MS says they noticed the wall giving away this March.

Informing that all patients have been evacuated, Lyngdoh said that the building is not operational now adding

that disaster management has been notified.

Health Minister said that the MS told her that she has informed DHS MI about this.

According to her, the MS also informed that HEW wing is on the job to repair but work progress very slow adding that it also requests financial committment.

She said tha she has advised MS to request PWD to inspect building tomorrow and declare the building unsafe.

Health Minister further stated that she has directed to wvacuate people from nearby buildings in the likelihood of a collapse pulling nearby structures.