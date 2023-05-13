K’taka MLAs to be shifted to Bengaluru resort: Sources

Going by the vote count trend, the Congress is set to achieve a majority in the Karnataka Assembly and form the new government.

Congress workers have taken to the streets to celebrate the party’s victory.

The party has asked all the candidates who have secured major leads and their victories to reach Bengaluru by Saturday night and shift to the resort.

The party leadership was earlier considering to shift the MLAs to a Jaipur resort in the eventuality of not attaining majority, the sources said.

Now, the leadership is convinced of attaining majority and the MLAs will be kept in the resort not taking any chances after the experience in Maharashtra, sources stated.