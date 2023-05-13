CM submits proposal to Centre for int’l airport in state capital

From Our Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI, May 12: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday met Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia and submitted a proposal to set up an international airport at Shillong.

The chief minister also submitted proposals to establish heliports in Shillong and to operationalise Baljek airport in Tura. He also discussed various aviation-related matters and potentials in Meghalaya.

“These proposals are aimed at boosting our state’s tourism potential and economic growth through air connectivity,” Sangma tweeted after meeting Scindia.

Sangma in his last budget speech had said heliports will be built at Shillong and Tura to further enhance air connectivity. He had also mentioned expanding the existing runway at Umroi Airport to allow landing of larger aircraft which will enable direct connectivity to the cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, with huge positive impact on tourism.

Sangma, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, later met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The chief minister requested the Defence Minister to make civilian areas of Shillong Cantonment land available for the city’s development.