Border on the boil: Tension escalates in Khanduli

Jowai, May 12: The skirmish between the Khasi-Pnar and Karbi people at Khanduli in West Jaintia Hills took a turn for the worse on Friday after a mob from Karbi Anglong allegedly torched an agricultural shed and a hut in the village.

In a sharp retaliation, the Dorbar Shnong of Khanduli held a public meeting in the village and resolved to stop all trade activities with the Karbis until the issue was resolved.

The meeting was attended by locals from the villages of Lapangap, Saitsama, Namdong, Umthlu, Umshangiar and others. Pressure groups from Khasi-Jaintia Hills also attended the meeting.

The Waheh Chnong of Khanduli, Yoshida Nongspung said villagers have been asked not to venture into Karbi areas.

He said if the Karbi people want peace to prevail in the border area, the residents of Khanduli were ready to come to an understanding.