News Capsule

Seizure

Following a tip-off, Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), East Khasi Hills, on Thursday night conducted a raid at Polo opposite NEEPCO and arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in drug supply. From their possession, five soap cases of heroin weighing 67.8 grams, one golden tobacco tin containing heroin weighing 0.16 gram, one scooty, one Mahindra Maximo Plus pick-up, three syringes and Rs 2,33,500 in cash were confiscated.

Training

The Department of Social Work (PG), St. Edmund’s College, Shillong, organised a training programme on ‘Participatory Rural Appraisal’ for MSW students of William Carey University on May 10 and 11. According to a statement here, the faculty members of the Department of Social Work-PG, St. Edmund’s College, were the resource persons for the programme. “As part of the training, the students were introduced to the concept of PRA and discussed methods and tools of PRA while engaging with the community. They were also involved in conducting practice sessions in order to help them to apply the techniques they had learned,” the statement said.