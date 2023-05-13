Congress party fought these elections on local issues: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi, May 13: As Congress leads with 124 seats in Karnataka, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter, expressing that the grand old party has won and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost.
Ramesh stressed on how Congress has paved a way by looking at the local issues, whereas the BJP chose divisiveness and polarisation.
He tweeted: “The Congress party fought these elections on LOCAL issues of livelihood and food security, price rise, farmer distress, electricity supply, joblessness, and corruption.
“The PM injected divisiveness and attempted polarisation. The vote in Karnataka is for an engine in Bengaluru that will combine economic growth with social harmony.”
Comments are closed.