Landslides render Tura Civil Hospital building unsafe

From Our Correspondent

TURA, May 12: The new building of the Tura Civil Hospital (TCH), which houses some of the most critical departments, is currently on the verge of collapse after landslides behind the hospital premises have practically rendered the building unsafe.

According to a release from the superintendent of the Tura Civil Hospital, a landslide occurred at the campus a few weeks ago. This took place behind the new building of the hospital due to which there was subsequent erosion of the retaining wall behind the building exposing its foundation and plinth. As per reports, the civil work for repairing the retaining wall has begun.

Officials of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of West Garo Hills have visited the affected site and reported that the building is in danger especially if there is heavy rain and thunderstorm.

The situation worsened after a cyclonic storm on Wednesday and the current situation, despite the repairs being undertaken, has made the situation worse.

Hospital authorities, in an effort to avoid any untoward event and loss of lives, along with the hospital administration have decided to evacuate the in-patients.

It may be mentioned that the new building houses the ICU, male medical wards, orthopedic, ENT, and psychiatry wards and the OPDs.

Arrangements are being done to accommodate some of the patients in the corridors of the old building due to a paucity of space.

“We request the general public to bear with the inconvenience till the repairing of the retaining wall is done and the affected hospital building is reported to be safe for use,” informed the superintendent in a press release.