We don’t make personal attacks on allies: UDP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 12: In what is likely to be interpreted as a damage-control act, the UDP on Friday said that it has never attacked any political leader personally but pointed out issues of public concern.

“We never make personal attacks on any leader of the coalition government at the state level because we believe in exhibiting political maturity. But we cannot keep quiet on issues at the local and constituency levels,” UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh said.

The UDP’s change of stand on the eve of the declaration of results for the Sohiong Assembly poll puts to rest speculations about a possible move by the ruling NPP to oust the former from the MDA 2.0 Government as had been threatened by some NPP leaders.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma had earlier said political parties take an anti-NPP stand during elections despite being a part of the MDA government. He also said such attacks are not healthy for the people of the state besides hurting him.

“In a coalition government, the culture is such that the constituent parties tend to differ on many things,” Mawthoh said, reacting to the chief minister’s remark.

“We have had 11 assembly elections in Meghalaya and it was only in 1972 that the APHLC got an absolute majority with 32 seats. With no party getting absolute majority after that, it has been coalition all along,” he said.

“There was President’s Rule in 1991 and 2009 when a government could not be formed. In a coalition government, we should respect one another and UDP has been known to provide the much-needed stability for any government. In fact, UDP lent stability to the last MDA government as well as the KHADC and JHADC,” Mawthoh said.

He claimed the UDP leaders have never badmouthed any member of any political party, including the regional ones such as HSPDP, KHNAM, PDF, and VPP.

Referring to Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar downplaying election speeches, Mawthoh reiterated that the UDP leaders react to issues when they feel things are not right.

It may be added here that NPP’s spokesperson Bajop Pyngrope had recently stated that the UDP will be asked to sit in the opposition after the declaration of the election results for the Sohiong seat on May 13.

Pyngrope’s statement came after the UDP had claimed that the equation will change post May 13 if the party led by Metbah Lyngdoh wins the Sohiong seat.

UDP vice president Allantry F. Dkhar had dismissed Pyngrope’s statement saying it appears to be a part of their (NPP’s) electioneering campaign to lure the electorate of Sohiong.