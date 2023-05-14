13 city institutes take part in dance competition

SHILLONG, May 13: As many as 13 Shillong-based colleges on Saturday took part in an inter-college dance competition, which was organised by Seng Khasi College as part of its year-long Golden Jubilee celebration.

According to a statement here, the institutes that took part in the competition include St. Anthony’s College, St. Edmund’s College, St. Mary’s College, Shillong Commerce College, Shillong College, BBS College, Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU), Nabon Women’s Synod College, Mawlai Presbyterian College, Umshyrpi College, Women’s College, Lady Keane College and Seng Khasi College.

Seng Khasi Higher Secondary School principal FM Shabong was the chief guest on the occasion.

In the Solo Category, Rashmi Hrangkhawl of St. Anthony’s College bagged the first prize while the second and third prizes were secured by Shruti Chettri of BBS College and Darshana Das of St. Edmund’s College respectively.

“In the Group Category, St. Edmund’s College emerged champions. The Second Prize was won by St. Anthony’s College and the Third Prize went to St. Mary’s College,” the statement said.