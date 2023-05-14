National Lok Adalat settles over 150 cases

SHILLONG, May 13: The National Lok Adalat was on Saturday held across Meghalaya, during which 166 cases were settled for Rs 69.67 lakh.

According to a statement here, the National Lok Adalat was organised by the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and under the Patronage of Chief Justice of High Court of Meghalaya Justice Sanjib Banerjee, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of the MSLSA, and under the supervision of the High Court judge and Executive Chairman of MSLSA Justice HS Thangkhiew.

In the National Lok Adalat, 578 pre-litigation cases and 368 pending cases were taken up for settlement.

Out of the total of 946 cases, 166 cases were settled for Rs 69.67 lakh.