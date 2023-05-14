Google says bug caused usage of microphone in WhatsApp

Shillong, May 14: A tweet from a Twitter employee a few days ago that claimed his WhatsApp microphone was being used while he was asleep went viral.

People began to worry that WhatsApp was “spying” on them at night through the microphones when the tweet swiftly garnered traction. Even Elon Musk stated in a response to the trending tweet that “WhatsApp cannot be trusted.”

The post from the Twitter engineer displayed an Android dashboard that showed WhatsApp had been using his microphone in the background between 4:20 and 6:53 am.

Because Dabiri was using a Google Pixel phone, the company’s name has become associated with this debate. A Google official had earlier stated that the business was investigating what was happening after WhatsApp indicated they had contacted Google to look into the situation.

Earlier, WhatsApp, in a tweet, had clarified the situation and wrote that the issue was arising due to a bug in android. In another tweet, WhatsApp added that its users have ‘full control’ over their microphone settings and that the mic can be accessed only when a user is making a call or is recording a voice note or video.