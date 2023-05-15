The Kerala Story: Kashmiri students beaten up in Jammu after altercation over movie

Shillong, May 15: A group of students were hurt in a scuffle that broke out between a group at Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu allegedly over the movie The Kerala Story.

The incident took place today morning at the GMC hostel when some students were hit by iron rods by another group.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association in s statement said,” We have received distressing calls from GMC Jammu, reporting that a group of Kashmiri students have been injured as a result of a recent altercation over the Kerala Story issue. 1 student was attacked with an iron rod & sustained head injuries with 12 stitches”.

Meanwhile, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has sought intervention of LG administration.

“Shocking that GOI promotes & encourages violence through movies stoking communal fires. The blood of innocents is being spilled to quench BJPs insatiable thirst for petty electoral dividends. Request @OfficeOfLGJandK ji to take cognisance & punish the culprits”, Mehbooba tweeted.

Meanwhile SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli in a statement said that there has been an incident of scuffle between some students and outsiders in GMC Hostel, Jammu. “The police have taken cognizance of the matter and investigation is going on”, he said.

It has been learnt that the students from Kashmir were allegedly objecting to some remarks made during discussion on The Kerala Story movie.