Madhya Pradesh: 12-year-old strangled with cycle chain by friends

CRIME
By The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 16: A 12-year-old boy was strangled with a cycle chain allegedly by three of his friends, youngest of whom is only 11 year old.

The victim’s throat was cut with a butcher knife, and his head was crushed with a stone.

On Sunday, a murder occurred in the village of Magarkatha, close to Seoni.

The 12-year-old’s body was left on a mound of stones next to the three minors’ residence after being placed in a polythene bag. The blood-stained bag was found by a woman, who then called the police to report the crime.

According to Barghat SDOP Shashikant Sareyam, the 16-year-old suspect made an attempt to speak with the 12-year-old boy’s sister. The accused and the victim got into a fight once the victim learned the truth. This served as the catalyst for the horrific murder.

The trio, aged 16, 14 and 11 respectively, including two brothers, called the 12-year-old boy to a deserted place in Magarkatha village on Sunday, about 28 kilometres from the Seoni district headquarters.

A police official informed that they invited their 12-year-old friend to a remote location as they prepared the crime. They grabbed hold of him and used a bicycle chain to choke him. A large stone was used to bash the boy’s head, and a sharp knife intended to kill goats was used to cut his neck.

