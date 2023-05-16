Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan granted bail till June 8 in cases against him

Shillong, May 16: Imran Khan was granted bail on Tuesday till Jun 8 this year in the cases against him.

The Islamabad High Court granted Khan’s request for release.

Cases against the former Pakistani prime minister were filed in response to a speech he made criticising government institutions.

Imran Khan’s bail request in the terrorist cases against him that were filed after his detention in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, which provoked violent rallies by his fans, will be heard by the Lahore High Court on Tuesday.

Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi appeared before the Lahore High Court on Monday. Bushra Bibi was given pre-arrest bail until May 23 in the case.

“In the Al-Qadir Trust case, the LHC granted Bushra Bibi pre-arrest bail until May 23. However, the court set Khan’s bail hearing in the terrorism accusations brought against him following the incident on May 9 for Tuesday. According to a court official, the LHC Registrar’s Office objected to the arrest documents of the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court orders not being attached” a court official informed media.

After receiving assurances from Khan’s attorney that the court’s directions would be followed, Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid set May 16 for the hearing of Khan’s petition.