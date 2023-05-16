15 dead after clash between two tribes over delimitation of coal mine in Pakistan

Shillong, May 16: A clash between two tribes over the location of a coal mine in Pakistan’s unrest northwestern area on Monday resulted in 15 deaths.

According to the authorities, an altercation over the mine’s delimitation took place between the Sunnykhel and Zarghun Khel tribes in the Darra Adam Khek area, around 35 km southwest of Peshawar.

The injured and the dead were taken to a hospital in Peshawar. The police continued by saying that although it was not immediately clear how many persons were hurt, the gunfire exchange resulted in casualties on both sides.

Police and other security teams arrived on the scene quickly and put an end to the fighting between the two tribes.

At the Darra Adam Khel police station, a FIR has been filed in relation to the event.

There have been numerous reconciliation “jirgas” organised in an effort to break the impasse in the conflict between the Sunnykhel and Zarghun Khel tribes regarding the delimitation of the coal mine during the past few years.