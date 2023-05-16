Lookout notice against gangster Atiq Ahmed’s wife issue by UP police

Shillong, May 16: The wife of murdered gangster Atiq Ahmed and his two accomplices are still at large, as Uttar Pradesh Police has issued a lookout notice for them in connection with the murder of Umesh Pal.

A warning was issued by the Prayagraj Police Commissionerate against Sabir, the shooter Guddu Muslim, and Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen.

Shaista had previously been the target of a major search operation and a reward of Rs 50,000 had been offered by the authorities for information leading to her capture. She is one of Uttar Pradesh’s “most wanted criminals” and is currently missing.

Shaista was cited as a suspect in the murder of Umesh Pal, who served as a key witness in the death of Raju Pal, a 2005 BSP MLA. On February 24 in Prayagraj, Umesh Pal and his two police guards were shot and killed near the Dhoomanganj police station.

On March 28, a court in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, found Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf guilty of kidnapping Umesh Pal in 2006.

On April 15, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were both shot and killed at close range by three persons. They were both talking to reporters at the time. The three men were apprehended by police at the scene of the crime while acting as journalists.