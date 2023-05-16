Opposition to teacher appointment in Dadenggre continues  

Tura, May 16: After a group of local bodies from Dadenggre including the AMMSU withdrew its opposition to the appointment of a teacher in a school from the area on Monday, the Garo Hills Youth Organization (GHYO) on Tuesday refused to let the matter die down and demanded that the teacher, who it claim was illegally appointed, be immediately removed.

The matter relates to the recent appointment of one, Karimul Islam as the Assistant Teacher of the Gasbari Non-Government LP School which falls under Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division.

Earlier, after raising opposition to the alleged illegal appointment, local bodies from the area including the VEC Secretary, VDP Secretary and the local unit of the AMMSU had on Monday, retracted from their stand and withdrew their opposition, claiming that the opposition was made due to a misunderstanding.

The GHYO, while standing firm on the matter on Tuesday said that Islam’s appointment is not as per the notification of the Education Department, Government of Meghalaya. The organization has also shot off a complaint letter in this regard to the Director of School Education and Literacy in Shillong as well as to the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner.

“Islam has been appointed in violation of the office notification dated July 1, 2020, issued by the Principal Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Education Department. The notification clearly says that as per the RTE Act, 2009, MTET is compulsory for a person to be eligible for appointment as elementary school teachers in class I to Class VIII and this applies to the school in question as well,” the GHYO said in a release.

Reiterating that the appointment of Islam is totally illegal and unlawful as he is not eligible to be appointed in any elementary school as he does not possess an MTET certificate, the organization demanded that Islam be terminated with immediate effect.