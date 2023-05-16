Koch community observe ‘Pabuni’ to mark New Year

Tura, May 16: The Pabuni Festival of the Koch community was organised by Meghalaya Koch Association in collaboration with Meghalaya Koch Students’ Union with much pomp and gaiety at Chengabenga, Gandhipara in Southwest Garo Hills on Sunday.

Local MLA of Rangsakona Constituency Subir R Marak was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

The Pabuni is the national festival of the Koch community which is celebrated every year to mark the New Year baishakh (April) according to the Assamese calendar. On the occasion, people of the village gather at the Pabuni Shali (Shrine) and the deusi (Priest) of the festival perform the rituals and Chathung laoni (Assistant) give all possible assistance. The priest offer Chokot (Rice beer) and Fap (Rice cake) to the goddess to keep the cattle and people of the village safe. Once the ritual is done the villagers dance together with full enthusiasm playing traditional instruments.