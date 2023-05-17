Conrad, Himanta to talk on boundary disputes on May 24

Shillong, May 17: The Chief Ministers of Meghalaya and Assam along with members of the regional committee on interstate boundary are expected to meet on May 24 in Guwahati

“The Assam CM and myself and the committee members are expected to meet on the 24 of this month. This will be the first meeting that may take place in Guwahati,” informed the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday.

He said, “We are still waiting for full confirmation but tentatively both of us have agreed. The logistic have been worked out and if everything falls into place we are expected to meet on 24th of this month”.

He also informed that post meeting both the chief minister s have already decided to visit both block1 block II area jointly to send the message of confidence, peace and restrain from both sides including the administrations.

Referring to the recurring inter-state boundary skirmishes, the most recent being Khanduli, he said, “This is precisely the reason why talks are necessary and this is precisely the reason why we need to find a solution”.

“ So, the only way to ensure that this kind of incident don’t occur in the future is to find a solution and be able to find permanent peace in the area,” he added.

He further said, “Many incidents are happening many actions are taken from both sides which are not going well with the other side and hence the confidence building step and exercise like both the CMs going to these locations is precisely with this objective to build the confidence and send a positive message for solution and ask administration to restrain from activities are needed.”