Govt checking veracity of input on GNLA regrouping: Conrad

Shillong, May 17: The Meghalaya government is checking the veracity of the intelligence input about GNLA cadres re-grouping and once cleared necessary steps will be initiated.

“Talking about GNLA we received a lot of intel on a daily basis and different reports come in based on different intels collected at different levels and hence sometimes we do have to double check on that go into more details to find out how much truth is there in a particular intel. So it is a process that goes on everyday,” said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday.

Talking about the leaked info, he said, “Why and how this came out we are inquiring into the whole matter, but like that there are multiple reports that come in and government takes a lot of action based on these multiple inputs that we get. As I said we don’t talk about it as it is an internal matter of the police department”.

“Regarding this intel that we received it is not that we are taking it very seriously or we are not taking it very seriously. Every intel is important for us, we look into every aspect ,we cross check every aspect before coming to a final conclusion. So we are going to do it. We are examining every aspect,” he added.

He further said, “It will be too early to jump to a conclusion. I am not saying it is not serious, I am not saying we should ignore it. I am not saying it may not be true, but we need to verify every aspect before we jump into any conclusion and more intel is required before we can give any further statement on this”.