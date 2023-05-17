Formal talks with HNLC to begin in June first week: Conrad

Shillong, May 17: The tripartite talks with the proscribed HNLC will formally begin in the first week of June.

“We have informed the cabinet and we would like to inform that a meeting took place yesterday where the Deputy Chief Minister has had an informal meeting. In this meeting with the HNLC, political secretary vice chairman executive member and interlocutor were also present. It was decided and formally communicated that the formal talks with the HNLC would start in the first week of June,” informed Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma after the cabinet meeting.

Without divulging much about the details of the discussions, he said, “All the discussions that are taking place are with the interlocutor. Of course, they have mentioned certain points. Obviously as a government we will try to ensure whatever steps can be taken to ensure they are comfortable and feel safe from all angles”.

“But obviously conditions that are beyond the state government jurisdiction and certain discussion which have to be taken place with the Government of India, will have to be taken at that level,” he added.

The Chief Minister said, “The talks are starting and we will see how it goes forward. We are hopeful of a positive outcome”.