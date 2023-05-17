Meghalaya govt to discuss roster system now, not reservation policy: CM

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government is set for discussion on roster system and not reservation policy. “As of now the discussion that we had called for is on the roster system and we are sticking to the roster system so we want to clarify on that and decide on how we should move forward first,” said the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

On VPP demand to review the reservation policy, the chief minister said, “We have not discussed on reservation policy and it is not something that is in the agenda that is coming up in the next few days”.

“Right now we are talking about roster system and we are sticking to that,” he added.

The State cabinet on Wednesday had an informal discussion and viewed a detailed presentation on the roster system and has unanimously agreed on moving forward.

Informing that the last topic that was discussed informally in the cabinet was the presentation on the roster system, chief minister Conrad K Sangma said, “A detailed presentation was given to the cabinet today and after seeing the cabinet the cabinet was satisfied with the presentation and the details and few clarification that were there were made and unanimously we have agreed on moving forward”.

He informed that tomorrow the same detailed presentation will be made to the MDA components and day after the same presentation will be made to all parties.

“And in a week or ten days later once we are able to communicate to all different stakeholders from throughout the state we will be having a meeting with the stakeholders includes NGOs, village organisations different social groups and other stakeholders that is the fourth meeting which will take place after about a week or ten days,” he added.

Refusing to giving out the details as the presentation is yet to be made to everybody the chief minister said, “Roster and recruitment is a continuous process and after seeing the details of how roster works and how the system will follow in the future and how the system has been in the past a detailed presentation was given all the cabinet colleagues were satisfied with the presentation and the presentation were based on facts and figures looking at the reservation policy and looking at the complexity of roster system and accordingly presentation was made”.

Talking about the delay in the recruitment process, he said the recruitment process wherever the roster is ready the recruitment is going ahead there is no problem in that and as once the presentation is given one will understand what is it and appreciate how to move forward.

“That is something court order and we have to follow that aspect beyond our control have to go by court order yes some may be affected but at this point in time we cannot do much,” he said adding, “We are working on the roster and the roster system as per the court order as soon as it is out for whichever department whichever post the recruitment is continuing”.