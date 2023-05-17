VPP stages sit-in demanding review of reservation policy

Shillong, May 17: The state-based political party, Voice of the People Party (VPP) today staged sit-in demonstration in the parking lot near the Additional Secretariat here to protest the “adamant attitude” of the NPP-led MDA 2.0 in complying with its demand to put all recruitment processes in the state on hold till the state job reservation policy and the implementation of the roster system are reviewed.

The sit-in will be held from 10 am to 4 pm.