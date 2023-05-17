Tihar Jail superintendent transferred amid controversy over inmate transfer

After a controversy surrounding the transfer of three prisoners to the cell of Satyendar Jain, former minister of Delhi government and senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the superintendent of Tihar Jail Number 7, Vinod Kumar Yadav has now been transferred.

As per order released on Tuesday (May 16), Yadav has been appointed as the new superintendent of Mandoli Jail Number 13.

“Rajesh Choudhary has been transferred from prison headquarters to Tihar Jail no-7. The superintendent (prison) Rajkumar has been given the charge of Mandoli Jail no-15,” the order by the Superintendent, Headquarters read.

On May 11, Jain filed an application requesting a change in his cell due to depression and a doctor’s advice for increased social interaction. He expressed feelings of loneliness and stated that he was feeling low. In response to the doctor’s recommendation, he asked to be accommodated with at least two other individuals.

“The superintendent then transferred three inmates to Jain’s cell the following day,” as per an official.

The action comes days after the jail superintendent, Yadav had received a show-cause notice from Director General (prison) Sanjay Beniwal, and subsequently, the inmates were transferred back to their original cells.

The jail administration had further said that they will seek opinions from other doctors to assess Jain’s health and provide appropriate treatment, if necessary.