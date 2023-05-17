SC grants interim protection from arrest to Youth Congress chief in sexual harassment case

A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Sanjay Karol issued notice to the Assam government as well as the complainant on a plea filed by Srinivas against the Gauhati High Court order, which declined any relief to him.

The bench told the petitioner to co-operate in the police investigation and also in the inquiry initiated by the National Commission for Women into the complaint, and scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 10.

The bench noted that the alleged incident took place during February 24-26 in Raipur and the complaint was lodged in April in Assam.

The bench observed that in the tweets and interviews to media before lodging the FIR, the complainant did not make a whisper of allegation of sexual harassment against the petitioner.

The bench noted that there was a delay in lodging the FIR, therefore Srinivas was entitled to interim protection.

The top court said, “Taking into consideration the delay of almost two months in lodging the FIR, the petitioner will be entitled to interim protection.”

It further added, “We direct that in the event of arrest the petitioner shall be released on anticipatory bail on furnishing solvent sureties to the sum of Rs 50,000.”

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi represented Srinivas, additional solicitor general S.V. Raju appeared for Assam and advocate Shailesh Madiyal for the complainant.