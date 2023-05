Shillong, May 18: In a major Cabinet reshuffle, Arjun Ram Meghwal took Kiren Rijiju’s place as the Union Minister of Law and Justice. As part of this restructuring, Meghwal will also receive Rijiju’s current ministries in addition to the Law and Justice Ministry.

On July 8, 2021, Rijiju assumed the position of Minister of Law and Justice. From May 2019 to July 2021, he was the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs and Sports.