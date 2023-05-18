Jallikattu: Supreme Court uphelds validity of amendments made by Tamil Nadu

Shillong, May 18: The Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench upheld the validity of the changes Tamil Nadu made to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA Act) on Thursday, allowing the bovine sport Jallikattu.

The reforms, according to a Constitution Bench comprising of Justices KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and CT Ravikumar, have been made to lessen the suffering of cows and to keep the sport alive.

“There is no flaw in State action.. It is a bovine sport and participation will be allowed as per the rules. Act is not relatable to Article 48 of the constitution. Incidental impact may fall upon certain types of bulls affecting agricultural activity but it is referable, in pith and substance, to Entry 17, List III of the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India,” the judgment said.

“All three amendment acts are valid legislations and we direct that all laws are strictly implemented and the DM and competent authorities shall be responsible for strict implementation of the amended law,” the Court said.