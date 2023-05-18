Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai, her daughter Aaradhya receive warn welcome

Shillong, May 18: Every year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in appearances at the Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya were sighted together on May 17 at the Mumbai airport as they were travelling to Cannes, much as in years past. The mother-daughter team is shown being welcomed in France in a recent video going viral on the internet.

The annual Cannes International Film Festival, which takes place in Cannes, France, offers sneak peeks at brand-new films from all over the world.

At Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has consistently drawn attention. Aaradhya, her daughter, always goes with her. In preparation for Cannes 2023, they have both checked into hotels on the French Riviera. In Cannes, they were welcomed with open arms. A fan club posted a video of the same. In addition, a flower bouquet was given to Aaradhya.

On May 17, the mother-daughter pair was photographed at the Mumbai airport. The diva wore a black, oversized long coat with a silver floral motif to wear a laid-back appearance. She wore it with a matching black top, some bottoms and some trainers with prints. Aaradhya decided to wear a denim jacket and matching trousers.