Aishwarya Rai trolled for her silver hooded gown at Cannes 2023

Shillong, May 19: Every year at Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fashion steals the show, and this year was no exception.

On May 18, the diva walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023 wearing a shimmering silver dress by Sophie Couture. Her structured, enormous hood, which covered her head, was what everyone noticed. Soon after, she was the target of online jokes. Many of her supporters, however, praised her beauty and gave her flattering remarks.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Cannes veteran goes out of her comfort zone, dons giant silver hood on Day 1; https://t.co/WauLIiqHPp: #AishwaryaRaiBahchchan, #CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/aNdC0yvvYX — Asha Bajaj (@CanadianmediaA) May 18, 2023

Aishwarya Rai debuted on the red carpet at Cannes 2023 in a silver dazzling hooded gown. She wore a floor-length dress that was covered in tens of thousands of tiny aluminium paillettes and crystals. Her waist was additionally tightened with a large black bow accent. The diva finished off her appearance with bright red lips and sleek, open hair.

The beauty queen was earlier seen in a sequined green cape-shape gown on the French Riviera. In 2002, Aishwarya made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival.