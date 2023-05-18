Delhi man gives contract to two men for killing his wife

Shillong, May 18: Delhi Police arrested two men on suspicion of carrying out the contract killing of a woman who was allegedly demanding a huge amount of money from her husband in exchange for divorce.

The woman was married to SK Gupta, a 71-year-old resident of Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, allegedly six months ago in the belief that she would care for his 45-year-old son Amit Gupta, who has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

However, Gupta’s expectations were not fulfilled when his new wife made Rs 1 crore demand on him in an effort to break up with him. As a result of the toxic nature of their relationship, Gupta plotted to have his wife killed.

He got in touch with Vipin Sethi, who had previously driven Amit to the hospital. He offered Sethi Rs 10 lakh in exchange for killing his wife.

According to the police, Vipin Sethi killed Gupta’s wife with the assistance of his assistant Himanshu after accepting Rs 2.40 lakh in advance.

Both Vipin and Himanshu attacked the woman with knives, ransacked the home to make it look like a robbery, and then took off with the woman’s and Amit’s cell phones.

According to reports, all four accused, including SK Gupta and his son, have admitted to the crime.