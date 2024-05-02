223 Delhi Commission for Women employees removed

Shillong, May 2: A total of 223 employees from the Delhi Commission for Women were removed on Thursday, following directives from the Department of Women and Child Development.

As per India Today, the decision was made subsequent to the endorsement of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, based on an investigation report submitted to Saxena in 2017.

As per the report, Swati Maliwal, the then-chairperson of DCW, purportedly employed these staff members without proper authorization from the finance department and the Lieutenant Governor.

The directive pointed out that only 40 positions were officially sanctioned under the DCW Act, and no official consent was obtained for the additional appointments.

Furthermore, the order emphasized that the DCW lacked the authority to engage these individuals as contractual employees.