NEHU conclave begins

Tura, May 18: The two-day HR Conclave, Synergos’23 (May 18–19, 2023) got underway on Thursday at the Department of Management, North-Eastern Hill University, Tura Campus.

The theme of this year’s annual HR Conclave Synergos’23 is “Skills, Startups and Innovation: Readying the Future Workforce.” The two-day conclave will feature participation from various organizations from across India, having delegates with a variety of industrial experiences.

Prof. Dwijen Sharma, Campus-in-Charge for the day, expressed his appreciation for the Department of Management’s excellent initiative during the opening session and emphasized the value of students having leadership qualities in order to successfully navigate the contemporary world’s many problems.

The head of the department for ABM and FT, Dr. Gino A. Sangma, emphasized the importance of the students’ inventiveness as well as their need to remain current with the shifting demands of the industry.

The Conclave Director and Placement Coordinator, Prof. Abhigyan Bhattacharjee, who is also the Head of the Department of Management, North-Eastern Hill University, Tura Campus welcomed all the knowledgeable delegates from throughout India in his remarks. He also emphasized on the necessity for startups, innovativeness, and outside-the-box thinking by the students in order to be more competitive in the current market environment.