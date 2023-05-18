Roundtable showcases lucrative investment opportunities in Meghalaya

Shillong, May 18: The State Government of Meghalaya in association with the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), organised an investors roundtable in the city on Wedneday.

The primary objective of this roundtable was to provide investors with a bird’s eye view of the emerging investment prospects in Meghalaya and the Northeast Region. Distinguished government officials, industry leaders, and investors graced the occasion, making it a resounding success. The event was organised in partnership with FICCI (Industry Partner), EY (Knowledge Partner), and Invest India (Investment Facilitation Partner), according to a Press communique.

Harpreet Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of DoNER; Shri R M Mishra, Secretary and Executive Chairman, State Investment Promotion Board; Pravin Bakshi, Commissioner and Secretary, Commerce and Industries Department, Govt of Meghalaya; Dr B D R Tiwari, Commissioner and Secretary, State Investment Promotion Board; Dr. Joram Beda, Commissioner and Secretary, Planning, Investment Promotion and Sustainable Development Department and C.H. Kharshiing, Planning Adviser, NEC lit the lamp to begin the fifth Roundtable Conference of the Northeast Global Investors Summit in Shillong, Meghalaya.

During his address at the investor roundtable, D. P. Wahlang, Chief Secretary outlined the positive outlook for entrepreneurs in Meghalaya. Welcoming investors, he said, “the government is strong stable and is very serious about attracting new investments. The new government is focused on the betterment of the citizens of the state.”

He added, “About five to six sectors have immediate investment opportunities available.” Pointing out to tourism he said, “there is a huge demand of tourism in the urban and rural areas.”

He observed the opportunities in new properties being added to the urban areas, and cited how Marriot was helped extensively by the state department as they worked hand in hand to put up the project in record time. MICE events, and even promoting the state as a wedding destination.

“Investors could also leverage from Shillong’s excellent workforce of qualified teachers in setting up international schools. Medical tourism is an unexplored avenue, but we have observed a flow of visitors from neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh which can be tapped. Cleaner air and pleasant weather are two advantages for medical tourism in Meghalaya. There are significant opportunities in thermal-power generation, Information Technology, and other avenues which can be fast-tracked on a PPP (public private partnership) mode.

Wahlang further added, “Land acquisitioning has always been a hurdle, but our government is committed in hand-holding investors and entrepreneurs. Together with improved infrastructure, better connectivity, entrepreneurship zeal, and the government’s eagerness to support, will encourage business dynamics and enable people of Meghalaya.”

R M Mishra, Secretary and Executive Chairman, State Investment Promotion Board, said, “This investor conference is a fruitful meeting of minds, hearts and dreams in exploring business and investment opportunities together. We have also identified several goals for ourselves and I can state that we will be able to achieve these effortlessly. Interactions at today’s investor conference clearly justify the state’s growing economic contribution. Given the commitment from enterprising start-ups, energetic businesses, and stakeholders, the investment ecosystem in Meghalaya is certain to change. We are grateful to all the investors and dignitaries for their interest and enthusiasm in Meghalaya.”

Dr. Joram Beda, Commissioner & Secretary, Planning, Investment Promotion and Sustainable Development Department in his address and presentation on Investment opportunities in Meghalaya, highlighted the advantage factors of investing in Meghalaya. He informed that the state has made several reforms on the ease of doing business; the Single Window System (SWS) is one such initiative which promotes business environment with focus sectors in tourism, agriculture and food processing, sports, health, education, handloom, handicrafts & textile, and IT/ITES sectors.

Lok Ranjan, Secretary, Ministry of DoNER, explained how states like Meghalaya are ushering in development in the North Eastern region. He said, “The North Eastern region including the state of Meghalaya is at a juncture where it is able to capture the pulse of investors. The region is not only a hotbed of opportunities but presents a host of factors including government support and comparative peace that makes it lucrative to the investor community. And, in recent years, infrastructure expansion and new connectivity projects in roadways, airways, railways, and IT infrastructure have taken the aspect of doing business in North East region to a new level.”

Harpreet Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of DONER, briefed on the potential of the north eastern states to attract investors in various focus sectors. He expressed optimism that the investors will continue to engage with the state government and the Ministry of DONER by providing opportunities to the potential investors in investing according to their sectors apart from the focus- sectors.