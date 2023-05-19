VDP rally organised in WJH

Jowai, May 19: The office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) West Jaintia Hills District, today organised a rally for the VDPs of the district.

The rally was attended by Deputy Commissioner BS Sohliya as the chief guest, Superintendent of Police Chemphang Syrti as a guest of honour, G. Marshillong, SDPO Amlarem who chaired the proceeding, the Circle Officer of VDP, officers In-charge of Police Station, In-charge of Police Outpost, Beat House, representatives of VDP’s from the different Villages of the District.

Around 400 people attended the rally during which the roles and responsibilities of the VDP, powers and functions, the procedures and legal framework pertaining to the VDPs were emphasized. A discussion session was also held in which the members of the VDPs were given the opportunity to raise their queries and doubts. The programme was entertained by the Meghalaya Police Cultural Troops.