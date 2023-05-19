Five arrested in connection with Shillong assault case

Shillong, May 19: Five persons have been arrested by East Khasi Hills District police with help from Guwahati City Police from Guwahati in connection with the assault of two persons in Police Bazar in Shillong city by a group of miscreants, police informed here today.

Both the victims of assault sustained injuries and were taken to Civil Hospital Shillong for medical treatment.

In this connection, a case vides Shillong Sadar PS Case No. 115(5)23 U/s 307/324/326/34 IPC Act has been registered and investigation taken up.

The victims were identified as Iohborlang Kharsohnoh (27) of Jongksha and Banshai Syiem (25) of Laitkor.

During the course of investigation, the Special Cell, East Khasi Hills along with the help of Guwahati City Police nabbed the five persons in Guwahati.

