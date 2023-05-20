Conrad reviews progress of work at State Zoological Park site

Nongpoh, May 20: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today conducted in-site review of the progress of the construction work at the State Zoological Park at Umtrew village in Ri Bhoi district.

Accompanied by former MLA of Umsning, Jason Sawkmie Mawlong, and officials from the Forest Department, the Chief Minister took a firsthand look at the ongoing construction efforts.

The Meghalaya Zoological Park project was initiated in 2019, and despite various challenges along the way, significant progress has been made in the last three to four years. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed satisfaction with the current status of the construction during his inspection.

He announced that the infrastructure is expected to be completed within the next 45 days by July. Following necessary clearances from the Government of India and relevant authorities, the zoo is projected to be officially opened with animals and completed infrastructure by August, aiming for a target date before August 15.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, the Chief Minister highlighted the intention to run the zoo in a professional manner. In order to achieve this, necessary steps will be taken to explore the possibilities of introducing additional activities for children and families. The vast land area, spanning almost 300 acres, will be utilized to maximize its potential and create a user-friendly and tourist-friendly environment.

The zoo will feature a diverse range of animal species, including black bears, leopards, clouded leopards, various kinds of deer, foxes, Hornbills, and a Bird Sanctuary. Additionally, plans are underway to establish a small water body for migratory birds and hollock gibbons. As the project has progresses into the second and subsequent phases, efforts will be made to introduce animals from outside the state.

Responding to a query about animals from Ka Phan Nonglait Park and other parks, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated that the goal is to relocate them to better facilities. The current facilities do not meet national and international standards, whereas the areas being created for the State Zoological Park adhere to these standards, ensuring spacious and safe environments for the animals.

The Forest Department will serve as the nodal authority responsible for the overall management and administration of the zoo. However, to run the facility professionally and promote economic growth, the government aims to involve entrepreneurs and the private sector from the state. This approach will generate employment opportunities for local youths through the establishment of restaurants, parking areas, cafeterias, emporiums, and shops within the zoo premises.

The projected cost of the Meghalaya Zoological Park project is Rs. 35 crores. So far, the first phase, costing approximately Rs. 21 plus crores, has been completed. The second phase, estimated at an additional Rs. 14 plus crores, is still pending. Moreover, the government anticipates attracting private investments once the necessary infrastructure is in place, making the project significantly larger in scope than the initially planned budget.

The State Zoological Park in Meghalaya holds the promise of becoming a prominent tourist attraction, showcasing indigenous wildlife and providing a world-class experience for visitors. With its upcoming completion and subsequent operation, the zoo is expected to contribute to the conservation of wildlife, create employment opportunities, and boost the local economy.