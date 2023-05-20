‘No jeans, T-shirt’: Assam school teachers asked to wear formal dresses only

The school teachers in Assam must be dressed in formal attires only, while jeans, T-shirts and leggings etc. will not be allowed within the school premises, a government notification has mentioned.

“It has come to the notice of the undersigned that some teachers of educational institutions are found in the habit of wearing the dress of their choice which sometimes does not appear to be acceptable by the public at large,” the notification read.

According to the notification, a section of teachers was found to be dressed inappropriately, which is hurting public sentiment. Hence, a strict dress code must be followed by the teachers recommending the use of formal clothing instead of casual attire.

“Since a teacher is expected to be an example of all sorts of decency, especially while discharging their duties, it has become necessary to follow a dress code that should reflect a sense of decorum, decency, professionalism and seriousness of purpose at the workplace,” it added.

The order said: “Male teachers should attend their duties in appropriate formal attire only (formal shirt-pant and not casual attire such as t-shirt, jeans etc.) . The female teachers should attend their duties in decent salwar suit/saree/mekhela-chador and not casual attire such as t-shirt, jeans, leggings etc.”

It further mentioned that both male and female teachers should be dressed up in clean, modest and decent clothes in sober colours, which should not look flashy. Casual and party apparel should be strictly avoided.

Disobedience to government order may attract disciplinary punishment for the teachers, the order said.