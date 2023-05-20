Rape accused sentenced to 14 years RI POCSO

Tura, May 20: An accused in a POCSO case, Saddam Hussain of Pushkunipara, Bholarbitha under Phulbari PS in West Garo Hills (WGH) has been sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and being convicted for the rape of a minor in the year 2018.

According to the case details, on June 24, a case was received at the Tura Women PS that Saddm had sexually assaulted one minor girl while she went to the playground nearby their house to play with her friends on the previous evening.

Accordingly, a case was registered vide Tura Women PS Case No. 32(6)2018 UIS 5(m)/6 POCSO Act and investigation was entrusted to UB WPSI Sildha N Marak.

The investigation was done meticulously with the charge sheet being submitted on Aug 31, 2018.

After completion of trial, the Special Judge, POCSO, West Garo Hills found the accused person namely Saddam Hussain guilty and convicted him under Section 5(m)/6 POCSO Act.

Subsequent to the judgment, the Court sentenced the accused person to 14 years of RI and a fine of Rs. 1O,OOOfor the offence u/s 5(m)/6 POCSO Act 2AL2. In case the convicted person defaulted on the payment of fine, the convict will have to undergo simple imprisonment for 3 more months.