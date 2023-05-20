CEPARD points to more illegal quarries in plain belt

Tura, May 20: The Centre for Environment Protection and Rural Development (CEPARD) has now pointed to more areas in which illegal stone quarrying is currently taking place in the plain belt of West Garo Hills.

The latest comes in the wake of another local NGO pointing to many illegal quarries in another part of the district.

In a release this afternoon, CEPARD president, Samgar Sangma alleged that there were many illegal stone quarries operating at Gumaijora, Bawilgre, Najokgre, Wadagokgre and in other areas of West Garo Hills.

“We are deeply concerned as these illegal operations have been causing severe damage to our environment and posing a significant threat to the livelihoods of local communities. We have found out that this has had a significant impact on the ecological balance of the region. We are witnessing massive deforestation, depletion of groundwater, and soil erosion due to illegal and uncontrolled quarrying activities,” he added

Urging the authorities to act on such illegal acts, CEPARD asked for an immediate inquiry into the matter so that original operators can be made accountable for their actions.

“We believe that sustainable development can only be achieved by preserving our environment. The government must enforce strict laws against those who violate it. We call for the implementation of fair and transparent policies that prioritize the interests of local communities and the environment,” stated Samgar.