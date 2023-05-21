Biden asks Modi for his autograph during Quad Summit

Shillong, May 21: In an interesting turn of events, United States President Joe Biden asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his autograph when the former learnt how Modi has been handling large crowds during major events in India.

Biden during his meeting at the Quad summit in Japan in a lighter note asked Modi for his autograph as per reports.

Biden is believed to have told Modi, as per reports, that large number of requests were being received by him from prominent citizens to attend the Indian leader’s programmes during his next month state visit to Washington DC.

Biden approached PM Modi at the Quad conference in Hiroshima, Japan, and told him that he had been overwhelmed by demands from notable persons to attend Modi’s programme.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recalled how Modi was greeted by over 90,000 people at the Narendra Modi stadium during his victory lap.

Joe Biden responded to PM Modi by saying, “I should take your autograph.”