After Mamata, Kejriwal to meet Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar

Shillong, May 24: The chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, and CM of Punjab Bhagwant Mann arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

AAP leaders will meet with Uddhav Thackeray, president of the Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar, head of the NCP.

On Wednesday, at noon, Kejriwal, Mann, and other AAP leaders will meet Thackeray at the latter’s home.

They will meet Pawar there on Thursday at 3 pm, which is across from the state administrative centre.

Earlier that day, as part of their nationwide journey to rally support for the AAP’s fight against the Centre’s law on control of services in Delhi, Kejriwal and Mann met with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.