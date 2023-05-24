Kangana Ranaut slams those opposing ‘The Kerala Story’, says “its like insulting the constitution”

Shillong, May 24: Actor Kangana Ranaut went to a temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday to seek blessings. She responded to the ongoing debate surrounding the Adah Sharma-starring film The Kerala Story when asked about the same.

The actor responded that the movie should not be opposed as the movie received a go ahead from censor board.

“Banning a film, which has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) amounts to insulting the constitution. The ban on The Kerala Story by some states is not correct,” Kangana said.

She further said “When a film like The Kerala Story is made, people’s complaint is redressed. Such films help the film industry. The films, which people like to watch and appreciate, only benefit the film industry. People always have complaints with the Bollywood film industry, as the kind of films they want to watch, such films are not made and once these films are created, they are appreciated by a mass audience.”

The Kerala Story has come under fire after its trailer made the assertion that 32,000 women from Kerala had joined ISIS and gone missing. This assertion had sparked political discussion, and many people questioned its truth.

In the lead part of The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma is joined by the actors Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. At the domestic box office, the film has already made over 200 crore. Kangana recently discussed the movie and how audiences responded to it.