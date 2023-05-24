Netflix to charge extra fee for password sharing

Shillong, May 24: In the US, Netflix is now going after customers who share their login information to friends and those who live elsewhere.

The streaming service started its campaign against password sharing in a few Latin American nations before extending the experiment in February to include Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain. Due to the company’s intense concentration on growing its user base in India with its ad-supported plans, it is not accessible there.

Users in the US, on the other hand, will now have to pay an additional fee if the primary account holders want to share the account with friends and relatives. The business states in a blog post that “A Netflix account is for usage by one family. Every member of that family may use Netflix from anywhere, whether they’re at home, travelling, or on vacation, and they can benefit from new tools like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.

Users can share their Netflix accounts with people who live in the same home, according to Netflix. Users must pay $7.99 (about Rs 661) per month for that. Readers should be aware that this pricing is only applicable to the US market, and that Netflix will use various marketing tactics depending on the market.