Actor Ram Charan may soon work in a Hollywood movie; actor drops hint at G20 in Srinagar

Shillong, May 23: Ram Charan once more brought honour to Indian film by serving as a representative to the G20 Summit in Kashmir.

He made references to his upcoming Hollywood debut while praising Indian film and the rooted tales that directors are producing at the event.

The RRR actor previously disclosed that he was in contact with Hollywood producers and directors. Details about his first Hollywood endeavour have not yet been made public.

On May 22, Ram Charan flew to Srinagar to attend the G20 Summit. He also mentioned how he has admired Kashmir since he was a young boy.

Ram Charan said, “I want to explore India more and I don’t think I would want to travel anywhere else for my films unless the producer or director is from Hollywood. I want to stick to my culture. I want to educate that our Indian sentiments are so strong. Our culture is so strong”.

Ram Charan’s most recent appearance was in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in a cameo role. The actor is now in production with filmmaker Shankar on his high-budget movie, Game Changer. The movie will probably premiere in theatres in the latter part of this year or in the first few months of 2024.