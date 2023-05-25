Ampareen appeals to Basaiawmoit give up hunger strike

Shillong, May 25: Cabinet Minister and Chairman of the committee on roster, Ampareen Lyngdoh on Thursday requested VPP chief and Nongrem MLA Ardent Basaiawmoit to come to the negotiation table.

She said that if he stoped this hunger strike it would be good for everyone and they could get together and discuss their concerns.

She also said that she had not received any proposal of the VPP in black and white.

Lyngdoh said once she met him she would exactly understand what he wanted as she had not seen his proposals and was not privy to his discussions.

She also informed that she was taking his health update regularly.