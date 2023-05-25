Mukroh firing: Judicial panel asks Assam to file supplimentary application by May 30

Shillong, May 25: The Justice (retd) T. Vaiphei-led Judicial Inquiry Commission probing the Mukroh firing incident of November 22 last year, on Thursday granted Assam time till May 30 to file an application to supplement the earlier application filed by them.

The Commission of inquiry on Thursday Heard Aduity Pandey, the counsel assisted by Amartya Sharan and Ms. Yoothica Pallavi, the counsel appearing for the State of Meghayala, D. Gogoi, the counsel on behalf of AAG, Assam, the counsel for the State of Assam and T.L. Jyrwa with E. Bareh, the counsel for the villagers of Mukroh.

The inquiry in its order stated that the counsel for the State of Assam would file such application on before May 30 and furnish advanced copy to the learned counsel for the other parties on that day itself.

The State of Meghalaya and the villagers of Mukroh will file their respective replies on or before June 6

The next sitting will be held on June 8